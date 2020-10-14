THUNDER BAY – Getting funds for critical infrastructure programs was on the agenda yesterday as Mayor Bill Mauro was invited to participate in a virtual discussion yesterday in advance of the Fall 2020 Ontario Budget.

“This was an important opportunity to advocate for our community’s needs to the Ministry of Finance,” said Mayor Mauro. “We were fortunate to be able to discuss critical community issues, and to have an opportunity to make Thunder Bay’s issues and priorities front and centre.”

The Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Finance hosted community consultations to hear directly from the people of Ontario. The COVID-19 pandemic has significant impact on individuals, families, and businesses across the province. To help start Ontario down the road to recovery, the government is preparing a Fall 2020 Budget.

Priority topics covered included:

Bombardier: Provincial/federal funding agreement to allow contracts to move forward

Operating funding to offset 2021 COVID-19 costs and lost revenues

Infrastructure funding for municipalities

Provincial Offences Act (POA) fines

Long-term care: Funding for additional hires and increased costs related to COVID-19

The Province’s next fiscal update will be a multi-year provincial Budget to be delivered no later than Nov. 15, 2020.