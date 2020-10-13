KENORA – It was a busy turkey day in Kenora as the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) K-9 Unit, the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) and the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have charged two people with drug-related charges in the City of Kenora as a result of a traffic stop.
On Monday, October 12, 2020, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Police conducted a traffic stop for a Highway Traffic Act violation on Valley Drive in the City of Kenora. Upon further investigation, two people were arrested and charged.
As a result of the investigation, 31-year-old Harley MCLEOD of Kenora has been charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Methamphetamine Section 5(2) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act(CDSA)
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid(other than heroin) Section 5(2) CDSA
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, sec 354(1)(a) Criminal Code(CC)
- Carrying Concealed Weapon, sec 90 CC
- 2X Possession of an Identity Document, sec 56.1 CC
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, sec 355(b) CC
And 32-year-old Ashley REID of Kenora has been charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Methamphetamine Section 5(2) CDSA
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid(other than heroin) Section 5(2) CDSA
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, sec 354(1)(a) Criminal Code(CC)
MCLEOD was held for Bail and REID was released to attend the Kenora Courthouse on November 26, 2020, to answer to the charges.