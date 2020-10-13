MONTREAL – BUSINESS – Bombardier and Jetex have joined forces to establish a world-class fixed-base operator (FBO) experience in Singapore, the two companies are pleased to announce.

Bombardier is in the midst of expanding capabilities and hangar space at its Singapore Service Centre at Seletar Aerospace Park to transform this facility into a high-capacity, one-stop-shop super centre, offering customers a full gamut of services required throughout an aircraft’s life.

Part of this major expansion is the introduction of Jetex’s world-class FBO and ground handling systems to provide operators and passengers with seamless service from arrival to departure as part of Bombardier’s commitment to offering an exceptional customer experience.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with a service provider of this calibre as part of the expansion of Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre, a key hub for business aviation in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Service and Support, and Corporate Strategy, Bombardier Aviation. “Jetex shares Bombardier’s commitment to delivering the exceptional service that customers demand and deserve.”

Jetex’s stellar reputation for international trip planning and ground support is recognized by international fleet and single aircraft operators alike.

Singapore becomes Jetex’s fourth destination in Asia-Pacific after Tokyo (Haneda and Narita) and Osaka. Discerning travellers can expect new levels of comfort, hospitality and convenience, brought to life by highly professional and committed teams.

“We’re optimistic about the possibilities for growth in the Asia Pacific region and very excited to be adding Singapore to our network,” said Adel Mardini, Founder and CEO, Jetex. “In 2019, Singapore experienced very strong demand for private jets. They had an increase of 16% compared to 2018. So, we’re going to meet the rising demand with an exceptional FBO and exemplary operational support.”

“Bombardier shares our high standards for service, so the collaboration is a natural fit,” said Mr. Mardini.

This highly anticipated step brings the Bombardier Singapore Service Centre into the worldwide Jetex private terminal and ground handling network, with access to the company’s international flight planning and trip support services. This collaboration leverages Jetex’s award-winning service and ground handling systems with Bombardier’s strong local and regional presence in Singapore.

Bombardier’s ground handling staff will benefit from the state-of-the-art Jetex Global Trip Manager platform, allowing Bombardier to provide seamless aircraft services, security and baggage control, as well as real-time billing. Operators and passengers will enjoy a top-quality, consistent and reliable experience as they travel between Jetex private terminals worldwide.

“Both Bombardier and Jetex have a long heritage and many years of private aviation expertise. Leveraging the strengths of both companies, we look forward to offering the finest facilities and delivering more value to our customers in Singapore and in the wider Asia-Pacific region,” concluded Mr. Mardini.

Bombardier announced a major expansion of its Singapore Service Centre at Seletar Aerospace Park in February of 2019, part of a drive to enhance and grow its worldwide customer service network.

About Jetex

An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out more about Jetex, visit www.jetex.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Bombardier

With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation