THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police arrested five people on Wednesday. The arrests include three Toronto-area males. The arrests came as a result of an investigation into drug-trafficking activity in Thunder Bay.

TBPS members of the Emergency Task Unit and Intelligence Unit, with assistance from Uniform Patrol Branch and Community Oriented Response (COR) Unit officers, executed the search warrant at a residential address in the 100 block of Machar Avenue at about 3:40 PM EDT on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Once inside officers located five suspects connected to their investigation.

All five were placed under arrest without incident.

As a result of their search of the home, police located a quantity of suspected Fentanyl and cash.

Nicholas Lambros ANASTASAKIS, 21, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Roger John Scott ARMSTRONG, 38, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Mohamed Majued DHOORE, 18, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Melissa Lynn MCMILLAN, 38, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Zakkarria Abdulkadir Hussein WARDERE, 24, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

All five appeared in bail court on Thursday, Oct. 8, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.