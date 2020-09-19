Devon was last seen at 5:30 pm EDY on September 13th, 2020 in the area of 1020 Dawson Road.

Devon is an Indigenous male. He is about 6’1″ tall, with a medium build, brown eyes and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve, blue jeans, and black runners with white stripes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Devon Thunder is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.