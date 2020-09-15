TORONTO – Toronto reports that there are 16,873 cases of COVID-19 in the city, an increase of 108 on Monday. There are 25 people hospitalized. In total, 14,999 people have recovered from COVID-19. To date, there have been 1,177 COVID-19 deaths in Toronto.

Provincial orders under the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act and the City bylaw on physical distancing remain in effect.

Over the weekend, the City issued 11 tickets related to parks use and physical distancing. This includes four tickets issued at Cherry Beach for bonfires ($300 fine) and operating loudspeakers without a permit ($100 fine), two tickets issued at Scarboro Crescent Park for entering into a prohibited area of a park ($750 fine), and three tickets issued at Marie Curtis Park for bonfires without a permit and open liquor ($300 fine). Officers have cautioned nearly 1,070 people this month about physical distancing, alcohol, bonfires, and littering bylaws.

Residents can learn about what to expect and what is required as Toronto moves into the new normal and they begin to visit more establishments and take part in more activities at https://www.toronto.ca/ReopenTO