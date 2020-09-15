THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay City Council has updated on COVID-19 re-opening dates.

City Council received an update last night on summer programming, as well as an overview of what the public can expect to reopen over the next few weeks.

In developing the re-opening plans, Administration is guided by the principles of: ‘Safety First’ (for public and employees, as informed by public health professionals); ‘Value for Money’ (reopening programs and services that deliver the highest value at best cost or adjust services to support cost containment); and ‘Create Opportunity’ (innovative ways to serve the community and support economic recovery).

The following facilities are currently open or anticipated to be opening in September/October:

Child Care

Algoma – 684-3272

Grace Remus – 684-3594

Private Home Child Care – 625-3810

Woodcrest – 684-3687

Ogden (anticipated to reopen by early October) – 625-3810

Families who are in need of child care can apply online through a centralized waitlist at www.thunderbaychildcare.ca

Pools & Fitness

Churchill Pool

o Call 577-2538 to pre-book swim activities

Canada Games Complex (anticipated to open the week of Sept. 21-25)

o Babysitting service and towel rentals are not available at this time

o Limited capacity in work out areas due to physical distancing

o Program registration and pre-bookings for pool/squash/fitness programming begins Sept. 17

Call 684-3311 to pre-book pool/squash/fitness activities

To register for swim lessons, call 625-8463

Updates will be provided at thunderbay.ca/canadagamescomplex

Arenas & Stadia

Fort William Stadium

Current River Arena

Delaney Arena (anticipated to open Sept. 21)

Port Arthur Arena (anticipated to open Sept. 27)

Grandview Arena, Neebing Arena, Fort William Gardens & Curling Club (anticipated to open by mid-October)

Contact the Facility Booking Coordinator at 625-2434 for ice rentals

Community Centres

Current River, North McIntyre, Oliver Road and West Thunder

Older Adults Centres & Programs

Thunder Bay 55 Plus Centre

o Registered and drop-in programs start the week of Sept. 21

o Limited hours – Monday to Friday, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

West Arthur Older Adult Programming (reopening Sept. 24)

o Limited registered and drop-in programs

o Limited hours of Thursday from 8:30 am – 12 pm and Friday from 8:30 am – 4 pm

o View the Fall Key for details at thunderbay.ca/thekey. Call 625-8463 to register for a program.

Neighbourhood Recreation Program (anticipated to open late September)

3 school sites anticipated to reopen include Westmount, St. Thomas, and St. Margaret schools

Participants must attend the school where the program is provided

Call 625-8463 as of Sept. 17 to register

Baggage Building Arts Centre (early October)

Limited programming and rentals. Email culture@thunderbay.ca with inquiries.

Conservatory