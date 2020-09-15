THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay’s Centennial Conservatory will reopen on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

The decision comes a few weeks after a video documentary was published online advocating for the facility which is popular with many in Thunder Bay.

The Conservatory faces an uncertain future as City Administration has consistently slated the facility for closure.

Visitors must follow posted safety protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing of two meters between individuals not from the same household. Separate entrance and exit doors will be used, and a sanitizer station will be available at the entrance. Staff will be on-site to monitor user activity, but will not be posted at the door.

“We are happy to be reopening the Conservatory tropical display for the public to enjoy,” said Cory Halvorsen, Manager of Parks & Open Spaces.

The Conservatory’s opening hours are Monday and Tuesday from 10 am to 4 pm; Wednesday to Friday from 10 am to 8 pm; and Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 8 pm.