THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police and the service’s forensic unit are on scene at the Kingsway Motel.

Police are not yet reporting on what happened.

The police have been at the hotel all day. The Forensic Unit, the investigator’s job is to investigate, gather, and do the analysis of all crime-related physical evidence in order to come to a conclusion about a suspect or a crime. Investigators will look at blood, fluid, or fingerprints, residue, hard drives, computers, or other technology to establish how a crime took place.

Developing.