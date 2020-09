KENORA – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are looking to the public to assist in locating a 17-year-old female.

Jasmine KEEWATIN is an Indigenous female, 5’5″ and 152 lbs. Keewatin was last seen at approximately 1:45 pm EDT on September 11, 2020, wearing all black.

Anyone with information about the missing youth is asked to call the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 548-5534.