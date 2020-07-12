OTTAWA – Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers made with industrial-grade ethanol, which is not authorized for use in hand sanitizers, may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Recalling Company
|
NPN or DIN
|
Lot Number(s)
|
Expiry Date
|
Date Added
|
Adclean (Technical)
|
Adfast Canada Inc.
|
80098241
|
200423-114854
|
April 2022
|
July 10, 2020
|
200505-114929
|
May 2022
|
Frid + Russell Hand Sanitizer
|
Green Dolphin Systems Corp.
|
Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label)
|
All. Lot number not printed on the label.
|
Not printed on the label.
|
July 10, 2020
|
Germ Eliminator
|
677042 Ontario Ltd. (DBA Donview Manufacturing)
|
80101737
|
150301
|
December 2020
|
July 10, 2020
|
150302
|
150304
|
December 2023
|
Vima-San Hand Sanitizer
|
Green Dolphin Systems Corp.
|
Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label)
|
All. Lot number not printed on the label.
|
Not printed on the label
|
July 10, 2020
|
Vitalpur
|
Laboratoire Capillaire Guy Décaux
|
80100023
|
1
2
3
7
8
9
10
|
Not printed on the label
|
July 10, 2020