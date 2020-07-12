Health Canada Provides Update on Unsafe Hand Sanitizers

OTTAWA – Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers made with industrial-grade ethanol, which is not authorized for use in hand sanitizers, may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates.

Product

Recalling Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Date Added

Adclean (Technical)

Adfast Canada Inc.

80098241

200423-114854

April 2022

July 10, 2020

200505-114929

May 2022

Frid + Russell Hand Sanitizer

Green Dolphin Systems Corp.

Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label)

All. Lot number not printed on the label.

Not printed on the label.

July 10, 2020

Germ Eliminator

677042 Ontario Ltd. (DBA Donview Manufacturing)

80101737

150301

December 2020

July 10, 2020

150302

150304

December 2023

Vima-San Hand Sanitizer

Green Dolphin Systems Corp.

Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label)

All. Lot number not printed on the label.

Not printed on the label

July 10, 2020

Vitalpur

Laboratoire Capillaire Guy Décaux

80100023

1

2

3

7

8

9

10

Not printed on the label

July 10, 2020

