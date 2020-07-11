Thunder Bay, ON – The Superior International Junior Hockey League has announced the appointment of Darrin Nicholas as the new League Commissioner.

Nicholas has over three decades of involvement in the highest levels of amateur hockey and now becomes the 5th Commissioner of the Superior International Junior Hockey League in its 19-year history.

Nicholas has over thirty years of success in corporate leadership with an emphasis on business development and sales. That experience in combination with his many years of experience with hockey at multiple levels makes him the perfect candidate to lead the SIJHL into its next phase of growth and development.

“It is my honor to have the opportunity to serve as the next commissioner for the Superior International Junior Hockey League,” stated Darrin Nicholas. “To add my name to a list of such distinguished and esteemed builders in HNO history is truly humbling and I am eager to carry the torch for the SIJHL,” Nicholas added.

Nicholas, a Thunder Bay native, graduated from Lakehead University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, is no stranger to the SIJHL over the years having enjoyed a brief coaching stint and having both his sons spend time in the league as players with the Thunder Bay North Stars. With his professional background experience, experience in hockey and his knowledge of the workings of the SIJHL, he’s ready to hit the ground running.

“We had over 50 applicants for this position and as we paired down our list, many of which would have been excellent choices we started to see a clear pathway leading directly to Darrin. He checked every box that we as a league set out to check. We as a group were able throughout the process to see Darrin’s vision for the position as well as a level of drive and dedication that made him the clear-cut choice when everything shook out. On behalf of the Board of Governors, I would like to welcome Darrin to the family,” said Doug Lein, Chairman of the Board of Governors.

“I want to thank the entire Board of Governors and the commissioner selection committee for their candid discussion throughout the very in-depth interview process. Their passion for their players, teams, communities, and a vibrant Junior A hockey league in our region is undeniable and I am ecstatic to be in a position to help formulate and execute our shared vision,” added Nicholas.

The Superior International Junior Hockey League is one of ten Junior ‘A’ Hockey Leagues in Canada and is a proud member of the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL). The SIJHL and its seven-member clubs take pride in providing the best development opportunities for players to advance on and off the ice.