THUNDER BAY – ENTERTAINMENT – The Thunder Bay Art Gallery announces its first new exhibition since reopening on June 23. Waabooz/Rabbit: Selections from the Permanent Collection. Whether originating from myth, legend, religion, history, or pure imagination, rabbits feature regularly among stories humans tell, often to their children. These stories have been used to share wisdom, issue warnings, or to amuse and delight. Through stories told, read or watched, we may have been introduced to some versions of Nanabozho, the Moon Rabbit, Br’er Rabbit, Bugs Bunny, Peter Rabbit, the March Hare, the Velveteen Rabbit, the Easter Bunny.

This exhibition aims to take a deeper look at the rabbit, how it has been seen, used, spoken of, and reproduced. There is no rabbit here that hasn’t had some kind of human intervention, whether it is from the gaze of the artist, the hand of the hunter, the tools of the maker, the words of the storyteller, or a combination of all of these within an audience.

Waabooz/Rabbit: Selections from the Permanent Collection opens JULY 10