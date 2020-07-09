THUNDER BAY – Federal Minister of Health Patty and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Superior North provide an update and insight into the Fiscal Update from the federal government, as well the virtual cabinet meeting earlier this week.

The Minister explains that the Government of Canada made a decision that the government better than the people would be best able to handle the financial burdens of COVID-19 and the pandemic.

The cost of the pandemic in increased government spending is now estimated to be $364 billion this year.