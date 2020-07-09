Northwest Fire Region July 09, 2020 Time of Report – 17:30

THUNDER BAY – The forest fire situation in the Northwest continues to ramp up. Hot weather continues to dry out the woods.

The Fire Hazard ranges to Extreme in the Red Lake, Kenora, and Dryden districts.

There were two new forest fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the mid-afternoon of July 9. Thunder Bay 29 has been declared out at 0.1 hectares and was located near Whiteclay Lake, approximately 76 kilometres northeast of Armstrong. Red Lake 32 is not under control at 2 hectares and is located near Wesley Lake, approximately 115 kilometres east of Red Lake

There are currently 21 active forest fires in the Northwest Region. Five are not under control, seven are under control, three are being observed and six are being held.

The forest fire hazard is mainly high across the region with an area of low to moderate hazard in the central portion of the region. Pockets of extreme hazard exist in the Red Lake, Kenora and Dryden districts.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.