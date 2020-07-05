ATIKOKAN – WEATHER – Severe Thunderstorm Warnings has been issued for parts of Northwestern Ontario.

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell



At 5:26 p.m. CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking an area of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.

This area of thunderstorms is located from the Kenora area to Woodland Caribou Provincial Park. These thunderstorms are moving east at 40 km/h.

Locations impacted include:

Kenora, Ingolf, Whitedog, Woodland Caribou Provincial Park, Keewatin, Rushing River Provincial Park, Grassy Narrows, Pikangikum, West English River Provincial Park and areas in between.

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

At 5:23 p.m. EST (6:23 p.m. EDT), Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.

This severe thunderstorm is located 6 kilometres southwest of Lac la Croix, moving northeast at 60 km/h.

Hazards: 100 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail.

Source: RADAR indicated.

Locations impacted include:

Lac la Croix and Lac la Croix.