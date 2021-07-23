SACHIGO LAKE – WEATHER – At 1:59 p.m. CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, nickel to ping pong ball size hail and heavy rain.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 30 kilometres northeast of Otter Lake to 9 kilometres east of Bearbone Lake, nearly stationary.

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel to ping pong size hail.

Source: Satellite indicated.

Locations impacted include:

Big Trout Lake, Angling Lake and Otter Lake.