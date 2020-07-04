FORT FRANCES – The Ontario Provincial Police report that on June 24, 2020, two individuals entered Canada from the United States of America through the Fort Frances port of Entry.

Along with other stipulations, the two were instructed by the Canada Border Services Agency to drive directly to their destination and remain there for 14 days without delay.

Both individuals failed to comply with the Mandatory Quarantine Act and were observed making stops in the Town of Fort Frances.

As a result, David SIPPELL (age 66) and Anne SIPPELL (age 65) of Excelsior Minnesota, have been charged with Failure to comply with an order prohibiting or subjecting to any condition the entry into Canada, contrary to section 58 of the

Quarantine Act. The charge carries a fine of $1000.00.

The OPP reminds the public to take the Federal Quarantine Act seriously. The legislation is in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the public by mitigating the risk of exposure.

For more information, please check out https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/csj-sjc/covid.html