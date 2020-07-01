Any business, which wants to evolve and expand, has to come up with new innovative ideas and connect with its target audience. Some business models get obsolete with time as they cannot adapt to technological or social advancements of their market. The businesses need the expertise and smartness of young employees, who have a sense of the current trends and markets. The new generation can enhance business opportunities as they are more tech-savvy and provide fresher ideas of marketing a product. Belonging to the generation next is an emerging young business personality by the name of Andreas Vezonik. Vezonik was born in Klagenfurt; Austria is gifted with the perfect mix of intellect and courage.

The 1996-born has made a name for him in the trading and financial markets. Vezonik at the age of 17 plunged into the network marketing business. At first, he worked for a health product company, but gradually inclined towards the banking & finance sector. Working for a European corporation, that provided basic financial services, Vezonik realized his true potential. Vezonik realized his convincing skills with a refined mix of courage and intellect, to cater to nearly 25,000 clients, which amassed sales worth $25,000,000. Vezonik realized his worth and he knew at that very moment that he would become an entrepreneur.

In 2018, along with his two business partners, Vezonik co-founded his own company in the finance sector, called ‘Volume X’. The company provides service in cryptocurrency & forex trading and acts as an educational platform in Europe. In a limited period, Volume X has emerged as a leading brand in its industry with a portfolio of 15,000 customers and is active in 35 countries. After the overwhelming response, Vezonik sniffed the potential of such companies and launched another company, Transfera. This company is a one-stop solution for cryptocurrency exchange, MasterCard debit cards, wallet services, and issuing IBAN accounts.

Transfera also gives its customers the option to one-login for all the services, which has started the trend in other companies as well. Vezonik’s creative ideas have worked extremely well with the consumers and they have latched onto his ideas as well. The 23-year old courageous entrepreneur has targeted to amass over a million customers by 2022.

Andreas Vezonik’s creative intellect and the right amount of courage have made him emerge as the entrepreneur to watch out for in the future.