THUNDER BAY – Heading into the July 1st and the following July 4th holiday weekends, the Canada / United States border remains closed.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reminding all travelers, ahead of the July 1 (Canada) and July 4 (United States) holidays, that travel restrictions are still in place at all Canadian international border crossings.

These measures remain in place until at least July 21.

The Government of Canada remains committed to protecting the health and safety of Canadians and reducing the spread of COVID-19 in Canada.

All travel of an optional or discretionary nature, including tourism, recreation, and entertainment, is covered by these measures across all ports of entry in all modes of transportation: land, marine, air, and rail.

With the travel restrictions still in place, foreign nationals, including U.S. citizens, will not be allowed to enter Canada if they attempt to come for any of the following examples of discretionary travel:

opening or checking on a cottage or seasonal home

sightseeing

boating across the border

fishing or hunting

visiting friends or a girlfriend, boyfriend or fiancé(e)

attending a party or celebration

driving in transit for the purpose of taking a shortcut through Canada to get to a United States (U.S.) destination faster

picking up a pet

Asymptomatic immediate family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents who meet the immediate family member definition and are coming to Canada for a minimum of 15 days will be exempt from the prohibition from entering Canada for a discretionary purpose. Read more information about Foreign nationals who are immediate family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents.

Unless exempt, boaters cannot currently enter Canadian waters (territorial sea and internal waters) or boundary waters for discretionary reasons. These reasons include: touring, sightseeing, and pleasure fishing. Read more Information for foreign boaters.

The CBSA has temporarily suspended or reduced service at certain small vessel reporting sites, small airports of entry, ferry terminals and to the Remote Area Border Crossing program. Travelers should review the list of CBSA locations that remain open during this temporary service suspension.

Quick facts