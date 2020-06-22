GERALDTON – On June 20, 2020, members of the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the assistance of the North West Region Crime Unit, North West Region Emergency Response Team, and OPP Canine Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Geraldton, Ontario.

The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation being conducted between the Greenstone and Thunder Bay Detachments.

As a result of the search, police seized several weapons including a Mauser .32 caliber handgun and brass knuckles.

Matthew MARINO, 30 years-old of Geraldton, ON has been charged with the following offenses pursuant to the Criminal Code:

Criminal negligence causing bodily harm contrary to section 221 CC

Indecent Act contrary to section 173(1)(b) CC

Obstruct Justice contrary to section 139(1) CC

Fail to comply with a judicial release order contrary to section 145(5)(a) CC

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition contrary to section 92(2) CC

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition contrary to section 95(b) CC

Unauthorized possession of a firearm contrary to section 92(1) CC

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition contrary to section 86(1) CC

Fail to comply with a probation order contrary to section 733.1(1) CC

The accused made a brief court appearance on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay by video and was remanded into custody.