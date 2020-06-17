THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The City of Thunder Bay is continuing the process of re-opening facilities, and the economy.

The City announced today that outdoor visitations at long-term care homes, Victoriaville Centre is now open, and transit is gearing up for a return to normal service.

As part of the re-opening process, Provincial Order now permits gradually resuming visitation at Long Term Care and Retirement Homes. This three-phase process commences with permitting outdoor visits. Beginning Thursday, June 18, Pioneer Ridge and Jasper Place are pleased to welcome back visitors.

Outdoor visitation set up at Pioneer Ridge and Jasper Place

An appropriate outdoor visitation space has been set up at each facility to adhere to the strict rules and requirements, with protocols in place for safety precautions. As part of the Ministry’s visitation regulations, one person per resident is able to visit once a week. All visitors must pass an active screening questionnaire, have their temperature taken, maintain physical distancing during the visit, and attest they have tested negative for COVID-19 within the previous two weeks. Visitors can call the Thunder Bay District Health Unit at 625-5900 to arrange for testing.

Pioneer Ridge and Jasper Place are excited to reunite residents and tenants with their loved ones. Family members can call Pioneer Ridge at 684-3956 or Jasper Place at 684-2928 to arrange for an outdoor visit. All visits must be scheduled in advance.

Victoriaville Centre and McKellar Mall reopens to the public

Effective immediately, public access to Victoriaville Centre and McKellar Mall has been restored. Measures to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 remain in place. Both facilities will be open to the public from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday (excluding any holidays). Public access is available through the West McKellar Mall entrance across from Renco Family Foods and the Justice Avenue doors. Appointments scheduled outside of regular Centre hours must be arranged with individual businesses. City of Thunder Bay offices remain closed to the public and meetings with staff are available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment view City contacts at www.thunderbay.ca/coronavirus

Transit front boarding, fare collection resume July 20

Effective July 20, front door boarding and fare collection will resume on all transit buses. Transit will continue to operate on a reduced schedule with additional service added to some of the busier routes for the time being. Leading up to July 20, new safety shields will be installed on buses to allow safe interactions between passengers and operators.

Also effective July 20, the 20-ride punch passes will be discontinued. Customers currently holding these passes can exchange remaining rides on their passes for tickets at the Transit Office on Fort William Road which will be re-opening to the public on July 6. Questions can be directed to Transit’s customer service line at 684-3744.

It is strongly recommended that customers wear a face covering or non-medical mask when travelling on Thunder Bay Transit where physical distancing is not possible.

Two-hour parking limit at Parking Meters

Residents are reminded that while the Thunder Bay Parking Authority is currently offering free on-street parking at metered spaces, the two-hour limit remains in effect. Vehicles parked at a metre for longer than two hours will be ticketed. The free parking does not include parkades and surface lots and all other parking regulations are still in effect and enforceable.