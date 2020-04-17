SERPENT RIVER FN – Welcome to the fourth edition of our weekly COVID-19 Bulletin for First Nations and Indigenous peoples. Every week, Bimaadzwin will post information that contains basic information, the latest news, and what governments are doing to address the current pandemic. We believe any information is critical and needed.

Canadians are beginning to realize that Indigenous peoples are once again receiving far less funding and support to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The $215 million in funding for 633 First Nation communities, which is further delayed by having to submit applications to the federal government, amounts to less than one percent of the $82 billion that has been allocated for mainstream Canadians.

There are now a growing number of COVID-19 cases in First Nation and Inuit communities – over 40 as of April 15th. Many of these communities do not have the medical supports in place to treat the victims and protect those who are healthy.

As a result, there is an online petition requesting that the federal government immediately provide the necessary funds and supports for all Indigenous communities. You can sign the petition at this link.

The simplest message is: “Stay at home.” We are all in this together.

Everyone must stay informed in order stay safe. That is our central goal and commitment for this publication.

Please click on the link below for this week’s presentation:

https://issuu.com/bimaadzwin/docs/covid-fn_issue_no.4__04.16_

We look forward to your feedback, ideas, and shared information that we can help send across to First Nations across Turtle Island.

Please contact us at hpelky@bimaadzwin.ca / 1-705-987-2505. Working together, we can, and will make it through this and be stronger as Indigenous People, families, communities, and nations.

In Health, Healing and Nationhood,

Isadore Day, Wiindawtegowinini CEO Bimaadzwin Inc