Lets NOT Catch COVID-19 2020 Cabin Fever!

THUNDER BAY – Let’s call it COVID-19 2020 Cabin Fever. Across Canada between the Novel Coronavirus, the social distancing and the complete break in our daily routines, many people are feeling out of sorts.

Rather than getting out of sorts, here are some ideas to look at.

So to keep yourself, and your family healthier what can you do?

First, keep to a routine

Get up in the morning, get dressed, do the things you have always done or at least as close to the way normal life works.

Add in some fresh air time, some time for both physical and mental exercise. Keep social distancing in top of mind. One of the tricks I am finding personally is getting on the bike and putting on a few kilometres. Biking is the ultimate in social distancing, you are zooming along and easily keeping away from others.

If you are working from home, set up a schedule to make sure you are not ending up endlessly working. The work matters, but you are not chained to your work.

For children and grandchildren right now it is hard. All the usual places to go to are closed. The parks are closed – it is hard for children to understand that they can’t play on the slide as usual.

So for young people finding things to do at home is important. Baking and cooking are great ways to spend some quality time and end up with a tasty treat too.

Take the time to take a break from social media. While online time is great and a super way to keep up on the news, just maybe, some of the personal drama playing out on social media doesn’t need to be a part of your day.

There are reports that sales at the LCBO are up as much as 40%. The reality is that alcohol and cannabis for that matter are depressants.

Moderation at best will really help your mental outlook on things.

We all can do a lot to make it through together.

James Murray