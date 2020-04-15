THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service is investigating multiple reports of mischief involving windows being broken, possibly by a pellet-gun or similar projectile.

Several reports came to the attention of the TBPS on the evening of Monday, April 13, 2020. In one case, police were dispatched to the 100-block of Mountdale Avenue where they located a parked sedan with a broken drivers-side window. Police learned the incident took place sometime around 9:10 pm EDT on Easter Monday.

Police say that “Witnesses told officers a vehicle, possibly with two or more occupants, drove away from the vandalized vehicle immediately after the incident. That vehicle is described as a light brown or beige SUV, possibly a Hyundai Santa Fe”.

In another case, police were dispatched to an address in the 100-block of Limbrick Street around 8:50 pm EDT where the front window of a home appears to have been shot at by a pellet-gun or similar projectile.

Since then the police service has received multiple similar reports through the online crime reporting tool (https://thunderbaypolice.ca/key-services/services/online-reporting).

These incidents appear to have occurred in various areas of the city.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, or observed any suspicious activity in these areas around 9 pm EDT on Monday, April 13, please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

If you have webcam footage that could assist TBPS, sharing that footage would also assist in the ongoing investigation.