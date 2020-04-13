DRYDEN – On Friday, April 10th, 2020, Dryden Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was operating with a licence plate not authorized for the vehicle being driven.

While placing a suspect in custody, Officers observed multiple drug paraphernalia resulting in a search of the vehicle as per the Cannabis Control Act, 2017.

During the investigation, Officers discovered multiple quantities of Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycontin, Suboxone and Percocet.

Trevor VARGA, age 38 of Thunder Bay, ON has been charged with Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Opioid CDSA x 5 (Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycontin, Percocet, Suboxone); Obstruct Peace Officer; FTC with Release Order; Driving While Under Suspension, Use plate not authorized for the vehicle.

Collin ROSS, age 39 of Thunder Bay, ON has been charged with Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Opioid CDSA x 5 (Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycontin, Percocet, Suboxone); Obstruct Peace Officer; FTC with Release Order; Fail to Comply with Probation Order.