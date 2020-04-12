OTTAWA – Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement today:

“As of Sunday, April 12, there are 23,318 cases of COVID-19 cases and, sadly, 653 deaths. We have completed tests for more than 404,000 people, and 5.6% of those tests were confirmed as positive. These numbers represent what we know at this moment, and change quickly. I encourage Canadians to consult Canada.ca/coronavirus for the latest information.

Yesterday, I mentioned that many of the deaths in Canada are linked to outbreaks in long-term care facilities. I know that many join me when I say that my heart goes out to the Canadians who have lost a loved one—be it a parent, grandparent, companion, or friend. These losses are real and will be a tragic legacy of this pandemic.

Public health authorities across the country have been strengthening their actions to keep the virus out of these high-risk settings and to bring outbreaks under control. These heartbreaking events underscored the need for stringent infection prevention and control measures and led to the development of infection prevention and control guidance for long-term care homes , released yesterday.

Finally, it is Passover and Easter this weekend, and I know that many families in Canada are celebrating today, albeit in a different way. And some are grieving a recent loss due to COVID-19. Whether you are getting together with family virtually, participating in a religious celebration online, or spending a quiet weekend at home, I thank you. We are still at a very critical stage in the fight against COVID-19. What each of us does now impacts the trajectory of this epidemic. By following tried and true public health advice, we can all do our part to help save lives. Keep staying at home as much as possible, practising good hygiene and connecting with your loved ones virtually. By staying apart, we can get through this together.”