THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s help in locating missing person Brendan SOLENGO-GRAVELLE, 23 years old.

SOLENGO-GRAVELLE was last seen in the 100 block of Picton Avenue at about noon on April 1, 2020. It is not known what direction he may have been travelling.

Brendan SOLENGO-GRAVELLE is described as a Caucasian male with a fair complexion, standing about 6’1” tall with a medium build. He has brown medium length hair, in a bun and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a roman numeral down the right side of his neck.

No clothing description is available.

If you have any information that could assist in locating this missing person please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.