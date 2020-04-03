THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – That low-pressure system moving into Northwestern Ontario from the United States is threatening to dump some freezing rain on the City of Thunder Bay.

Environment Canada says, “Rain is forecast to transition to a period of freezing rain this evening and then to snow overnight. The freezing rain could persist for a couple of hours and be mixed with ice pellets at times before the change to snow occurs.

“Ice accretion is most likely on elevated surfaces; however, untreated highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may also become icy and slippery.”

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Freezing rain possible tonight.