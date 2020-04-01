BONNYVILLE AB – Two men in Alberta who were out hunting, were gunned down in what RCMP are calling suspicious deaths. The RCMP first reported on this incident that has left family and friends of the two men reeling. RCMP says, “On March 28, 2020, at about 4 am, the Bonnyville RCMP responded to a call from a citizen who reported two males on the road outside of a parked truck. Bonnyville RCMP determined on the scene; Township Road 622 and Range Road 84, that both males were deceased and the circumstances of their death appear suspicious.”

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit responded to Bonnyville to take carriage of this investigation. Both males, aged 39 and 57 suffered gunshot wounds. A truck was seized at the scene and is being forensically examined.

Autopsies on the two men were performed on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, but the results have not been made public. The RCMP said the nature of the gunshot injuries and the number of gunshots would not be released to protect the integrity of their investigation.

Friends of the two men, Jake Sansom and Maurice Cardinal, state that they were out hunting, to provide meat for their families. Both men are Indigenous and thereby by treaty right allowed to hunt.

Police are seeking anyone with footage of the area — including range roads 84 and 90, as well as township roads 614 and 620 — between 8 pm Friday and 4 am Saturday. That includes trail cameras, dash cameras or video surveillance.

The deceased males are associated to a black 2014 Dodge Ram 1500. The Major Crimes Unit and Bonnyville RCMP are seeking assistance from the public as follows:

Trail cams, dashboard cameras and video surveillance from 8:00 pm March 27 to 4:00 am March 28, 2020

The areas the RCMP are seeking this footage from is MD of Bonnyville, RR 84, RR 485, RR 490 and TWP 614, TWP 620 and TWP 622

Police are asking anyone who traveled in the above area, during the time frame of 8 pm until 4 pm, please contact Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200. Of particular interest is if you saw the described black 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 or any other suspicious vehicle or activities. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.