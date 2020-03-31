THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Cyber squad has charged Nicholas Karl LINGNER, a twenty-three-year-old Gorham Township man with Child Pornography charges.

Police arrested and charged Nicholas Karl LINGNER following an ongoing investigation into possession of child pornography.

Officers with the Cyber Crimes Unit began an investigation into the uploading of suspected child pornography on March 19. Police say, that after further investigation identified an area Internet user as a suspect, and confirmed the images being uploaded were consistent with child pornography.

Officers obtained and executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 2000 block of Highway 591 in Gorham Township on March 26, 2020. Several electronic devices were seized by police during that search.

Images and video of child pornography were located by investigators on the seized devices.

Nicholas Karl LINGNER, 23, of Gorham, Ont., is charged with:

• Distributing Child Pornography

• Accessing Child Pornography

• Possession of Child Pornography

He was released from custody with conditions and a promise to appear for a future court date of July 21, 2020.

The investigation remains ongoing.