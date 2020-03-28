THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay City Council will meet Monday night – on the agenda is a proposed plan for financial relief.

SUBJECT COVID-19 Pandemic – Financial Relief

We recommend that the May 6, 2020 interim tax levy installment be deferred to July 8, 2020;

AND THAT the water penalty be waived for water bills that are due April 14, 2020, May 15, 2020 and June 15, 2020;

AND THAT the fee for non-sufficient funds (NSF) related to tax and water payments be waived for 90 days;

AND THAT the deadline to apply for the tax and water credit program for low-income seniors and low-income persons with disabilities and the tax and water credit program for low-income persons be extended to September 1, 2020;

AND THAT the payment terms for general accounts receivable invoices generated in April, May, and June 2020 be extended from 30 days to 90 days;

AND THAT all collection work outside of legislative requirements cease until September 30, 2020;

AND THAT business-related permit and license fees for 2020 be waived for a 3 month period,

and sign permit fees be reduced by 25% for a period of one year;

AND THAT an emergency fund of $235,000 for Community, Youth & Cultural Funding Program recipients be established, and Administration be authorized to allocate these funds, and that Administration report back to Council on funding allocations, and that the source of funding be the Stabilization Reserve Fund;