THUNDER BAY – NEWS – On March 25, 2020, at approximately 11:50 pm officers of the Thunder Bay OPP detachment responded to a report of an unwanted male at an O’Connor Twp residence.

Officers arrived to find a male trying to gain entry to the residence. Officers arrested the male when they arrived on the scene and spoke to the occupants in the residence. The male attempted to leave in a motor vehicle but got stuck in the driveway.

As a result of the investigation Jessie Karlin MCGUIRE, 25 of O’connor Twp is charged with;

Operation while impaired blood alcohol concentration (80plus) contrary to S. 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal code

Mischief under 5,000 contrary to S.430(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Break and Enter a dwelling house contrary to S.348(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

3 counts of Uttering Threats to cause death or bodily harm contrary to S.264.1(1)(a)

The accused was released by way of Undertaking to the Ontario Court of Justice Thunder Bay on the 17th of July 2020 at 9:00 am.