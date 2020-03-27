Transit Services Could Shift to Holiday Schedule

THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – With the first case of COVID-19 reported in Thunder Bay the City of Thunder Bay has announced new measures that will impact citizens.

continues to respond to COVID-19, it is becoming increasingly difficult to provide some public-facing services such as Transit.

Transit Seeking Approval to Move to Holiday Service

Thunder Bay Transit is seeking approval from Council’s Committee of the Whole on Monday, to begin operating on a reduced Sunday/Holiday service schedule seven days a week beginning on April 1. All routes would be reduced to 45-minute service frequency and would operate from approximately 8 am – 11 pm.

From a statement released to media late on Friday, “Meantime, there may be unexpected interruptions to transit service due to reduced staffing levels. Transit will make service adjustments as required and unfortunately, there is no way to provide notice for unplanned changes to service.

“Members of the public are reminded to use transit for essential trips only, and only if they are healthy, and to practice physical distancing on board the bus.”

City Playgrounds Closed, Trails Still Open

All public playground structures will be temporarily closed effective immediately. Closure signs will be posted at each playground structure starting next week.

City Parks and trails are still open, however, residents are urged to practice the following measures to keep you and the community healthy and safe:

Stay home and indoors if you are sick

Practice physical distancing (2 meters) when visiting parks or trails

Know the risks – park facilities are not regularly sanitized. Avoid touching surfaces (playground equipment, benches, garbage cans, etc.) and wash your hands thoroughly after leaving the park

Be prepared for limited or no access to washroom facilities

Moving forward the Parks & Open Spaces Section will continue to monitor activity and assess the need for further restrictions to Parks services to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Traffic Flow at Solid Waste & Recycling Facility (the Landfill)

In order to protect the health and safety of the public and staff, the City will be restricting traffic flow at the Landfill by only allowing 10 vehicles in at one time.

Residents are also asked to maximize their loads to minimize trips to the site and are encouraged to utilize the debit/credit tap function as their payment method to reduce contact.

Make an Appointment for Important Business with the City by Phone

All City customer service counters are now closed to the public, and available by appointment only.

Animal Services: 684-2156

City Hall services including Office of the City Clerk, Commissioners of Oath, Marriage license and Lottery License: 625-2230

Engineering Inquiries: 625-2266

o Driveway Permits, Heavy/Oversized Load Applications, Sewer and Water Connections/Disconnections, Park Bookings, Contract Books for Capital Projects, Golf Services, Marina Contracts