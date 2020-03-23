Toronto – First Nations Health Managers Association and Indigenous Services Canada, will stream a virtual Town Hall Wednesday, March 25 at 1:00 pm Eastern to discuss how Covid-19 is affecting health managers, frontline health workers, and First Nations communities.

The event is being produced by Indigenous Health Today.

Health professionals can access the Town Hall meeting by going to www.ihtoday.ca. Feeds will also be provided on the FNHMA Facebook page. A telephone number and email address for questions will be provided for Health Professionals who work in and with communities.

“We are thankful for this opportunity to bring together the front line workers who have a direct effect on the continued good health and wellness of First Nations communities across Canada,’’ says Marion Crowe, ‘CEO, First Nations Health Managers Association.

“This is an unprecedented time and working together we can “flatten the curve” on the spread of Covid-19 while honouring and respecting our inherent ways of knowing. We have instances of health gaps and having access to information is crucial.”

The Town Hall will feature updates on the latest status of the pandemic nationally and how it relates to communities. These will be provided by Indigenous Services Canada’s Dr. Valerie Gideon, Senior Assistant Deputy Minister, First Nations and Inuit Health Branch; and Dr. Tom Wong, Executive Director and Chief Medical Officer, First Nations and Inuit Health Branch.

The Town Hall will also discuss what can be done to do better to protect ourselves and Indigenous Services Canada leaders will take calls live from First Nations health managers and frontline workers to provide answers to their most urgent questions.