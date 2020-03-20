THUNDER BAY – Police arrested and charged three people, including a GTA man with a previous court order prohibiting him from being in the city, following the recent execution of a drug warrant.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit along with OPP offices searched two rooms at the Midtown Inn, at 61 Cumberland Street North, at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18. The rooms subject to this warrant were identified as possibly being linked to drug-trafficking activity.

The search was part of ongoing investigations that continues from Project Trapper. Project Trapper was a recent three-month TBPS Intelligence Unit initiative targeting gang and drug-trafficking activity throughout the city.

Project Trapper investigations were conducted in partnership with members from the OPP, Anishinabek Police Service, and the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service.

As a result of Wednesday’s search, police located and seized a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, about $8,600 CAD, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Three accused were arrested at the scene and charged with various drug-trafficking related offense.

Lynda Marie MCCALLUM, 49, of Thunder Bay is charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Anusanth ARULNOTHAYARAJAKUMAR, 22, of Toronto, is charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 and Failure to Comply with a Judicial Release.

ARULNOTHAYARAJAKUMAR’s breach was in relation to a condition that he not attend the District of Thunder Bay. This condition came as a result of previous drug trafficking charges laid by the Thunder Bay Police Service in November 2018.

Both MCCALLUM and ARULNOTHAYARAJAKUMAR appeared in bail court Thursday and were remanded into custody with a future appearance dates.

An 18-year-old Richmond Hill man was also arrested and charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking. He was released with a promise to appear for a future court date.