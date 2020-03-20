Moving to a foreign country is always an exciting experience. And if you are going to the UK for educational purposes, it is OK to feel a little bit nervous.

When you are going to a foreign country to receive an education, you have to consider a few important things. The goal of this post is to make you better prepared for your new home. In this post, we are going to provide a few tips that will help you adapt to the new environment.

1. Bring appropriate clothing

The UK is a wet country and sometimes it gets really cold. University may start in the autumn and you will have to deal with winter in your 1st semester. That is why you have to pack winter clothing such as a hat, jumper, raincoat, etc.

Yes, you will find amazing shops in the UK where you can buy winter clothing. But it is not a bad idea to pack a few items. The UK is a costly country. Living in the UK is not cheap and that is why you have to be a bit frugal in your lifestyle.

To ensure financial solvency, many students find part-time jobs. These students often find it hard to complete their assignments on time. However, a student with a part-time job can easily use a cheap essay writing service in UK when time is an issue. Writing services are helpful for super busy students.

2. Learn about baggage restrictions

You will be allowed to pack a certain number of bags with a limited amount of weight. That is why you should learn about baggage restrictions before you pack your things. After arriving at the airport, nobody wants to pay charges for additional baggage. The experience is not pleasant at all.

You will also have to learn about the types of items you are permitted to carry. Just visit the website of the airport and you will find the guidelines. Reading the guidelines beforehand, you will be able to make informed decisions.

3. Set up a bank account in the UK

If you are going to stay in the country for a while, it is very important to set a bank account. With a UK Bank account, you will find it easier to pay bills. Your money will also be safe.

In the UK, there are some great banks such as Halifax, Santander, NatWest and HSBC. You will need the necessary identification and documentation to be able to set up a bank account. You can easily learn more about setting up a UK bank account.

4. Stay connected

Once you have arrived in the country, let your near and dear ones know that you are safe. Yes, you can expect your mobile phone to work in a new country. But if you are using an international mobile service, you will have to pay a high call rate. You will have to pay a high rate even if you ring local numbers.

So purchasing a UK SIM is a better idea, especially if you are planning to stay in the country for a while. For a PAYG SIM card, you will have to top up the phone when your credit card is empty. You will pay a set amount if you use a monthly contract.

For making international calls, you will have to choose the provider wisely. Reb Tell and LycaMobile offer low cost calls.

5. Register with a local physician

Once you have arrived in the country, visit a health center and register with a local physician. Do it as soon as possible. If you feel sick, contact a general practitioner for medical treatment.

If you need medical treatment, do not wait until you are bedridden. And if you are registered, you will get easy access to a good doctor.

6. Purchase the essentials

Shopping in a new country is a new experience. In the UK, you will find plenty of supermarkets that are open 24 hours a day. Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, LidI, and Waitrose are some renowned supermarket chains in the UK. These chains have long opening hours and you can find them on high streets in cities and districts.

You will find ingredients and foods in large supermarkets. You will find many items you are already familiar with. And if you are planning to try something new, you can try British mesh, sausages, fish and chips. The chances are that you will soon fall in love with English breakfast.

7. Learn about the city

It may seem a bit intimidating to travel in a new place. But the transportation system in the UK is very advanced, and you can easily and quickly get to different places. For a shorter journey, you can take a taxi because it is very convenient. You can use Uber app to call a taxi.

And if you are looking for a cheap way to travel, feel free to take a bus. Some universities have their own bus stops and they offer more convenience to students. If you are living in Nottingham, you will have easy access to a tram service. Trams are a very convenient way to travel, and they stop at important places.

8. Choose a place to live

When it comes to choosing a residence, you have to make a wise decision. This is the place where you are going to spend a long time. The quality of your life will, to some extent, depend on the quality of this place.

Make sure it has sufficient ventilation, and make sure it is not very far from your college or university. It should be in a quiet place so that you can focus on your studies. It is hard to focus on studies in a noisy environment.

9. Prepare for British life

The UK has a diverse culture because people of different ethnicities live in the country. Once you have started attending classes, you will find many other international students and make friends.

Finding like-minded people is no longer a problem. You can use social media to get in touch with people who view the world the way you do. On your campus, hopefully, you will find other students and make long-term relationships with them.

10. Get health insurance

You do not need a lot of paperwork to get health insurance in this country. All you need is your European Health Insurance Card. If you have this insurance, you will get healthcare from the NHC.

If you are a non-EU national, you will still receive the benefit provided by the NHC. However, you will get the benefits only during your stay in the UK.

Moving to a new country may seem a bit intimidating in the beginning, but you will soon get used to the new way of life. Take these tips seriously and you will be able to adapt to your new life within a short time.