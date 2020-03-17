THUNDER BAY – A twenty-six-year-old man is in custody following what police say is a serious assault.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a residential address in the 100 block of Empress Avenue North shortly after 12:30 am this morning, Tuesday, March 17, following reports a male had been assaulted.

When officers arrived they located two males inside the apartment, one of whom appeared to have sustained significant injuries likely as a result of an assault.

Further investigation confirmed an assault had taken place and identified the other male, a 26-year-old Thunder Bay man, as the accused.

Officers arrested the suspect without further incident. The suspect and victim were known to each other.

Paramedics from the Superior North EMS were on scene to tend to the victim’s injuries. The victim was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment of those injuries.

Police say, “The extent of the victim’s injuries are not known at this time but are believed to be serious.”

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit are now investigating the circumstances surrounding this assault.

Glenn WALKER, 26, of Thunder Bay, is charged with Aggravated Assault. He appeared in bail court and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date. With the current situation of a shutdown/adjournment of the Superior Court until June, all persons charged and remanded could be getting a far longer extended stay at the Thunder Bay District Jail

The investigation remains ongoing. None of the charges have been proven in court.