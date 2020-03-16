NIPIGON – WEATHER – Winter weather is impacting the Marathon and Schreiber region. Snow will continue today with snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm possible by this evening from Terrace Bay to Wawa.

From Wawa to Montreal River, similar snowfall amounts are possible by early Tuesday morning. The highest amounts are expected along the Lake Superior shoreline.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for today into tonight.

Snow, at times heavy, is expected near Lake Superior.