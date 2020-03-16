Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to an address in the 500 block of Kingsway just before 4 p.m. on Friday, March 13 following reports of a disturbance.

When officers arrived they located an apartment unit believed to be the subject of the disturbance. This apartment also appeared to be the site of ongoing drug trafficking activity.

As a result of their investigation into the original disturbance, police located a quantity of pills believed to be Percocets, a quantity of crack cocaine, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The seven occupants inside the apartment unit were arrested and charged with drug-trafficking related offences.

Samy Woldesemoyat GEBREEZGI, 21, of Winnipeg, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Crissy Ann GEVING, 40, of Thunder Bay is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Bernard J GOLIBOSKI, 48, of Thunder Bay is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Breach of Probation x 2

Missy Beth MACLAURIN-GOULD, 32, of Thunder Bay is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Christopher Andrew MILLS, 19, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Kyle Robert WILSON, 34, of Oliver Paipoonge, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Randy James WOODBECK, 49, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

All seven appeared in bail court on Saturday, March 14 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates. With the announcement of the adjournment of all cases until June, 2020 as reported earlier, it is not known when a bail hearing can be held..