THUNDER BAY – As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, businesses are faced with challenges and choices.

Intercity Mall says: “Given the evolving situation concerning COVID-19, as a precautionary measure, Morguard is offering its retailers the option to reduce their store operating hours to: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 11:00am – 5:00pm, starting on Tuesday, March 17th, until further notice.

Though some retailers will operate on reduced hours, Intercity Shopping Centre (ISC) will remain open to the public during our regular operating hours to provide access to stores that have decided to operate as normal or are essential services.

This is in addition to the changes and guidelines we have already introduced including:

• Intensified cleaning

• Additional hand sanitizers

• Health and safety best practices

Morguard is committed to the health and safety of our tenants, guests, staff and communities. We will continue to monitor and communicate with you as updates and events require additional attention.