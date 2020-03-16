THUNDER BAY – The Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre shares, “Given the recent progression and pandemic classification of COVID-19, the Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre will be implementing a modified operational plan on Tuesday, March 17th. Our goal is to keep with business as (mostly) usual while keeping the wellbeing of clients, partners, staff and the community top of mind.”

The Public Health Agency of Canada continues to assess the public health risk associated with COIVD-19 as low for the general population, however, to remain diligent the Innovation Centre will be closed to the public as of Tuesday, March 17th.

This means in-person client meetings will not be permitted, and we encourage you to reach out to us via email or phone.

All events scheduled to take place at the Innovation Centre are cancelled until further notice.

Please note, the measures are in response to a rapidly changing situation and further action may need to be taken.