THUNDER BAY – Over the past 24 hours, Thunder Bay Public Library Board and Management have been closely monitoring developments and information about the coronavirus. Based on the rapidly emerging developments and out of care and concern for our staff, our customers and the public, we will be closing all Thunder Bay Public Library branches to the public effective today at 5 pm. We will reopen our branches on Monday, April 6. All programs, events and room rentals, as well as home delivery services, will be cancelled. We will continue to monitor the situation and determine if this date will be extended.

This has been a very difficult decision to make, as we know that our libraries are vital community hubs. However, ensuring the health and well-being of our customers and staff is our main priority.

While we are temporarily closed, staff will continue to report to work to provide you with virtual services and to perform other non-public service work. Please also take note of the following:

If you have books currently on loan, please hold onto them. Our book drops will not be available while we’re closed. As we don’t charge late fees, this will not prove to be a financial burden.

If you have holds, they will be waiting for you when our branches reopen.

All of our online resources will still be available, 24/7 and can be accessed remotely using your library card. Visit www.tbpl.ca to download ebooks and access our other wide variety of online resources

If you have any questions or concerns, please email or call Community Services at comments@tbpl.ca / 684-6813

As everyone is aware, this is a quickly evolving situation. We are committed to keeping you up-to-date as things evolve and change. In the meantime, I encourage you to stay informed about COVID-19 by referring to credible sources of information, such as the Thunder Bay District Health Unit Website.

Many thanks for your understanding and patience during this time.

On behalf of the Library Board and Management

Tina Maronese

Director of Communities