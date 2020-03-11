THUNDER BAY – Northern Ontario has its first reported case of COVID-19

Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) reports that it is aware of the COVID-19 case reported by Public Health Sudbury and Districts. This individual attended the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2020 convention in Toronto on March 1-4, 2020.

As a precaution, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit is advising those who attended the convention to self-monitor until March 18. If an individual develops symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath), please call TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or 1 (888) 294-6630 or call Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000 and we will help access testing and treatment.

If an individual is currently experiencing symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath), they should go home and self-isolate and call TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or 1 (888) 294-6630 or call Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000 and we will help them access testing and treatment.

Guidance for self-monitoring and self-isolation can be found here: tbdhu.com/coronavirus#self.

“At this time, we don’t have any indication of a significantly elevated risk of COVID-19 exposure at the PDAC convention,” says Dr. Janet DeMille, Medical Officer of Health with TBDHU. “I would encourage people to remain calm in these circumstances. We are actively working with local community partners to effectively respond when situations like this arise.”

TBDHU is working in collaboration with Public Health Sudbury & Districts and other northern health units and we will provide further updates as they become available.