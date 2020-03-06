Fashion changes on a dime, but the way customers shop has changed just as drastically with the rise of online shopping and social media. With maximum access to new brands and unique products, customers can find the exact accessories they are looking for while elevating new and innovative brands in the process. Vince Tome, the entrepreneur behind Vincenzo Collection, was able to harness influencer marketing and grow his business because of this exact reason.

Born in Michigan but currently residing in Florida, Tome has built a no-nonsense brand of accessories for entrepreneurs, influencers, and professionals alike. The collection includes watches, bracelets, sunglasses, necklaces, and the hot, highly in-demand smart wallet. “While all of our pieces sell, the smart wallet is without a doubt our hottest seller,” says Tome. “We work around the clock to keep that product in stock.”

As the market for fashion began to change, Tome embraced the power of influencer marketing to grow his brand. “Influencers were already shopping Vincenzo Collection since it fit their lifestyle needs,” explains Tome. “Partnering with influencers was a no-brainer, and Vincenzo Collection practically exploded overnight. Through his connections and partnerships with influencers, Vince was able to accumulate roughly 17 thousand followers on Instagram while increasing his presence and engagement authentically.

“The difference between our influencer marketing campaigns as opposed to others is we are real. It is authentic. These people are using our products,” states Tome. Vincenzo Collection has been represented by Jeremy Cash of the Arizona Cardinals, Jacob Hollister of the New England Patriots, Viviana Castrillon former Playboy model, Luciana Andrade worldwide UFC girl & several other high-end influencers that love their quality designer accessories.

It’s clear that Tome saw an opportunity to grow Vincenzo Collection, and he took it. Intricately understanding the influencer world and power of social media is what sets him apart from other entrepreneurs. “We’re all out there trying to make it,” says Tome. “The ones who do are the ones doing through real connections.” Vincenzo Collection is on Instagram @vincenzocollection and is proving to be a powerful brand through real products and real connections.