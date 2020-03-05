THUNDER BAY – Winter weather is impacting Thunder Bay. Today the Lakehead Board of Education has closed schools.

Snow is falling in the city. Environment Canada has a SNOWFALL warning in effect.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Significant snowfall will continue today.

Snow will continue today before coming to an end this evening.

Total snowfall amounts near 15 cm are expected with the highest amounts falling this morning and afternoon.

Weather-Related School Closures – March 5

Due to road conditions, all RURAL Schools are CLOSED on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

ALL RURAL Busing is CANCELLED, including busing for all RURAL secondary students.

All URBAN schools, elementary and secondary, will be OPEN with transportation.

McKenzie Public School, Nor’wester View Public School and Five Mile Public School will remain OPEN – parents are responsible for transportation.

The following RURAL schools will be CLOSED today:

Valley Central

Crestview

Whitefish Valley

Gorham and Ware

Kakabeka Falls

Strike action has closed all Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board and the CSDC des Aurores boreales school.