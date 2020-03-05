KENORA – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old female from Kenora. She was reported missing to police on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Michelle TAIT was last seen in the Norman Drive area.

She is described as an indigenous female, 5’1, medium build, with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black running shoes, black sweatpants, and a blue jacket.

Anyone who has seen TAIT or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kenora OPP at . 1-888-310-1122