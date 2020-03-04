In less than three months, the 2020 Kentucky Derby will commemorate its 146th edition featuring official three-year-old racehorses running in the event. It will start on May 2, 2020, at Churchill Downs Racetrack in Kentucky. This year, the Kentucky Derby slots are maximized, allowing 20 racehorses to saddle up in the 1¼ mile dirt track.

Although this event is still far off, the horse racing community has initially released early odds ranking from the 347 Derby hopefuls who sent out their bid to compete in the Run For The Roses. These odds were set in reference to the racehorse achievement and Derby-prep races that took place in the past.

As we step the month of March, a lot of adjustments and changes have taken place in the early odds ranking. Some horses that topped the 2020 Kentucky Derby odds fall many places behind, and those who were part of the bottom ranking rose to the top. As such, let’s see the latest ranking of the Derby top risers for this month.

Ete Indien

Ete Indien takes a big leap in the current odds ranking for the 2020 Kentucky Derby. Initially, this horse was not part of the Kentucky Derby poll. After placing second in the Holy Bull Stakes and winning the title for the Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth Stakes, Ete Indien is now leading the list of the strongest racehorses to run in the upcoming Kentucky Derby.

Mr. Monomoy

Mr. Monomoy is another darkhorse to the top in today’s Kentucky Derby ranking. He was a third-place finisher during the Grade 3 Lecomte Stakes that took place at Fair Grounds. The main reason why he tops the poll for the recent Derby ranking is his first place accomplishment in the Risen Star Stakes last February 15, 2020.

Anneau D’Or

This horse was not an initial bet for the upcoming Derby but slowly found his way upward in the current Derby ranking. He took place in the Grade 2 Los Alamitos Futurity last December 7, 2019, where he got second place. He also faced Mr. Monomoy in the Risen Star Stakes, but he only ended up in 9th place.

Storm The Court

Storm the Court was initially topping the poll for the Kentucky Derby odds ranking and is regarded as one of the toughest horses to compete in the Run For The Roses. However, this month he settled in fourth place. He took part in the San Vicente Stakes last February 9, 2020, and finished in fourth place.

Tiz The Law

Together with Storm the Court, Tiz the Law lagged behind in today’s Kentucky Derby odds ranking. This recently concluded Grade 3 Holy Bull Stakes winner has not taken another Derby-prep race; that’s why his odds are not enough to rank on the top spot. He is looking forward to joining in the upcoming Florida Derby. If he wins, then he might steal the first spot from Ete Indien.

Authentic

Authentic is Bob Baffert’s entry to the upcoming Kentucky Derby. Last month, he joined Storm the Court and Tiz the Law in the odds ranking for the toughest racehorses to run in the Derby. This month, he settled in sixth place, although he placed first in the Grade 3 Sham Stakes that takes place last January 4, 2020.

Eight Rings

Although this horse did not partake in some Derby prep races, he is still one of the best horses to wager in the upcoming Kentucky Derby. He is the current titleholder of the American Pharoah Stakes championship and a sixth-place finisher during the TVG Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Santa Anita held last November 1, 2019.

Maxfield

This Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity current winner is still in the run for this month’s Derby ranking. He currently settles in the 8th place as his odds value is still shaking. He might compete in the upcoming Derby prep races, which can help him earn Derby points that will boost his ranking in the next few months.

Independence Hall

Still in the running for this Derby ranking is Independence Hall. He is also one of the racehorses that initially topped the odds ranking last month because of his accomplishments in the Jerome Stakes and Sam F. Davis Stakes. He will head on to the Florida Derby this March hoping to boost his qualifying points to compete at Churchill Downs in May.

Takeaway

This Kentucky Derby odds ranking this month can guide you to the list of racehorses who may be in the best position to win the Derby title. Aside from that, it will also help you in identifying which entry you can wager in the betting category. Hence, the list of current Derby rankings above showcases who the best racehorses are as we draw closer to the Kentucky Derby showdown.