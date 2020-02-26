Your home is your most important asset, so it makes sense you’ll want to spend time improving it. Whether you’re simply looking to make it nicer to live in, or whether you’re looking to boost its value, home improvements can help.

Hiring someone else to take care of the improvements can run into thousands of pounds. So, it can make better financial sense to take care of the renovations yourself. In order to do this, of course, you’re going to need good quality tools.

Here, you’ll discover the 5 best power tools for home improvements on the market today.

Power Drill

One of the main tools you’re going to want to invest in is the power drill. This frequently tops the list of the best power tools on the market. It’s unsurprising given that it can be used for everything from hanging pictures to putting up fencing.

You’ll find a huge range of different power drills on the market. So, you’ll want to make sure you’re buying one from a well-known brand. These tend to offer the best quality and last a lot longer even when used frequently.

Jigsaw

You’ll want to have a number of different types of saws in your home improvement arsenal. The Jigsaw is just one of them, helping you to cut shapes and curves, or even straight-line cuts.

You’ll want to opt for one which has numerous orbital settings. This will help to ensure you have a lot more control over accuracy and speed.

Circular saws

Another type of saw that’s useful to have in, is a circular saw from SGS. Ideal for heavier cutting, these saws cut through thick materials with ease. They’re available in both corded and cordless varieties and they are tough to beat in terms of strength. The cordless varieties do tend to be a little heavier, but they’re great for working in tight spaces and areas where there isn’t an electrical outlet.

Cordless Screwdriver

Screwdrivers are one of the most commonly used tools in home improvements. However, traditional varieties can be uncomfortable to work with. That’s where the cordless screwdriver comes in useful. It not only takes the effort out of the job, but it also speeds up the process, enabling you to complete home improvement tasks quicker.

You can use them to both tighten and loosen screws, and you’ll find there is a huge variety available to choose from.

Rotary tool

Finally, you’ll want to invest in a good power rotary tool too. This can be used to produce fantastic results when sanding, grinding and cutting. They can help you to make a lot of improvements around the home, but you’ll want to make sure it comes with a lot of different accessories.

These are the best power tools on the market you can invest in today. The more tools you have, the more tasks you’ll eb able to carry out yourself. The key to successful and professional looking home improvements, is to ensure you’re using the best quality tools.