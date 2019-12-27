KENORA – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Kenora Detachment, in conjunction with Treaty Three Police Service are currently investigating a motor vehicle collision in the area of Wabaseemoong First Nations Territory.

Police confirm one fatality in the collision.

The collision occurred on the evening of December 26, 2019. The OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), Crime Unit, and Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) members are assisting with the investigation which remains ongoing at this time.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification, and further details will be released when available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.